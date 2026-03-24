Kuwait oil CEO says Iran is ‘holding the world’s economy hostage’ 

Air raid sirens sounded five times in Kuwait City overnight, he said. There was no justification for targeting civilian infrastructure, he said. Kuwait, an OPEC member previously producing around 2.6 million barrels per day of oil, has cut energy production and had to declare force majeure after Iran effectively closed the strait, which handles some 20% of the world’s oil consumption.
There is no substitute for exports through the Strait of Hormuz, he said. Measures such as the largest-ever release from global strategic stockpiles, U.S. waivers to sanctions on some Russian and Iranian crude exports, and exports through pipelines that bypass the strait fell far short of the volume of crude and fuel that the Middle East normally exports, he added.
“These are not even stopgap measures,” he said. “Stopgap measures would at least fulfill demand for a certain period of time.”
The closure of the strait was also affecting global supply chains, he said, adding that the rising cost of fertilizer will lead to hunger and strife around the world as food prices rise.
“It is not anyone’s strait. It is the world’s strait, under international law and practical reality as well,” he said.
Kuwait would take three to four months to return output to full production levels even if the war were to end today, he added.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Simon Webb in Houston; Writing by Liz Hampton, Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gaffen)