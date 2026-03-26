Trump says Iran’s ‘present’ to US was allowing 10 oil tankers through Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trumpsaid on Thursday that Iran was letting10 oil tankers transit the Strait of Hormuz as an apparent goodwill gesture in negotiations.

Trump made the comments at a Cabinet meeting in the White House, elaborating on what he had previously described as a “present” from Iran.

“They said, to show you the fact that we’re real and solid and we’re there, we’re going to let you have eight boats of oil, eight boats, eight big boats of oil,” Trump said. “I guess they were right, and they were real, and I think they were Pakistani-flagged… It ended up being 10 boats.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the vessels.

Trump’s comments came as he pressed Iran to agree to a deal that would clear the maritime chokepoint and end its nuclear program.

The U.S. president on Tuesday had baffled some observers when he said that Iran had given the United States an expensive, energy-related concession. At the time, he declined to say what exactly he meant.

“They gave us a present and the ⁠present arrived today, and it was a very big present, ​worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump told reporters then.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Chizu Nomiyama)