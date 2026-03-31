Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Announces February Operational Update to Shareholders

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 31, 2026) – Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) (“Lotus Creek” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the February Operational Update to Shareholders has been posted to the Company’s website and can be accessed via the following link:

February Operational Update

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT LOTUS CREEK, PLEASE CONTACT:

Kevin Johnson

President & CEO

403-538-8435

Email: info@lotuscreek.ca

Website: www.lotuscreek.ca Mitchell Harris

Finance & CFO

403-444-1465

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290809