BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Mar. 30 Journeyperson Industrial Electrician Strike Group Saskatoon
Mar. 30 Junior and Intermediate Measurement Specialists Blue Chip MRC and Field Services Grande Prairie
Mar. 26 Labourer Strike Group Edson
Mar. 26 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Edson
Mar. 26 Local Sour Gas Plant Operator / Power Engineer 4th or 3rd Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Mar. 26 Accounting & Payroll Coordinator (Full-Cycle Bookkeeping) Alpine Energy Services Inc. Calgary
Mar. 25 General Labourer – Fox Creek, Alberta Roska DBO Fox Creek
Mar. 24 Gas Plant Operator / Power Engineer (15/13, camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Mar. 24 Sour Gas Field Operator (Local or 14/14 camp) Roska DBO Tumbler Ridge
Mar. 24 Millwright Supervisor Strike Group All Areas