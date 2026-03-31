New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Mar. 30
|Journeyperson Industrial Electrician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Mar. 30
|Junior and Intermediate Measurement Specialists
|Blue Chip MRC and Field Services
|Grande Prairie
|Mar. 26
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Mar. 26
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Mar. 26
|Local Sour Gas Plant Operator / Power Engineer 4th or 3rd
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Mar. 26
|Accounting & Payroll Coordinator (Full-Cycle Bookkeeping)
|Alpine Energy Services Inc.
|Calgary
|Mar. 25
|General Labourer – Fox Creek, Alberta
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|Mar. 24
|Gas Plant Operator / Power Engineer (15/13, camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Mar. 24
|Sour Gas Field Operator (Local or 14/14 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Tumbler Ridge
|Mar. 24
|Millwright Supervisor
|Strike Group
|All Areas