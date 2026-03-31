US warns Americans in Saudi Arabia to shelter in place after threats

The State Department said on Tuesday it was monitoring threats to Americans in Saudi Arabia and warned all U.S. citizens in the country to shelter in place.

“We are tracking reports of threats against locations where American citizens gather,” the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a travel advisory.

“We advise U.S. citizens that hotels and other gathering points including U.S. businesses and U.S. educational institutions may be potential targets.”

The embassy asked Americans to remain inside and stay away from windows until further notice.

The latest advisory came after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they would target U.S. companies in the Middle East as of April 1 in retaliation for attacks on Iran, state media reported.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Daphne Psaledakis and Michelle Nichols)