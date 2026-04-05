Trump threatens to hit Iran infrastructure on Tuesday if Strait remains blocked

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post, referencing the key shipping lane that Tehran has effectively closed since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran more than a month ago.
“Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!,” Trump said, ending his Easter morning post with: “Praise be to Allah.”
The president separately said he would hold a news conference on Monday in the Oval Office, after the U.S. military rescued two U.S. pilots whose aircraft were downed in Iran.
(Reporting by Bo Erickson; editing by Susan Heavey, Dan Burns, Ros Russell)