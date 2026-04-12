Trump says US to start blockading the Strait of Hormuz immediately

President Donald Trump on Sunday said the U.S. Navy would immediately start blockading the Strait of Hormuz and would also interdict every vessel in international waters that had paid a toll to Iran.

Trump made his remarks in a Truth Social post hours after U.S-.Iran peace talks ended without a deal. Trump said the meeting “went well, most points were agreed,” but added the two sides had not agreed on Iran’s nuclear program.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” said Trump, who is strongly opposed to the idea of Iran charging ships a toll to pass through the strait.

“I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Bill Berkrot)