Large energy company finds way to master surplus management despite acquisitions and limited staff

How do you keep track of surplus across one of Canada’s largest energy companies – especially as acquisitions keep adding millions more and teams evolve? This was the challenge as the company began searching for a materials management partner to ensure its capital recovery remained predictable and strong.

When the relationship began seven years ago, materials were tracked across the top producer’s warehouses, yards, and field sites – but only partially on an in-house built system. The company could sense the value buried in its surplus, but getting the materials management program to work optimally wasn’t feasible with the limited technology and time available. Capturing full inventory, redeploying it efficiently, and finding buyers when necessary was burdensome.

This case study examines how a large Canadian energy company worked with IronHub to achieve a single, internal materials management system, where every asset became visible, searchable, and ready for reuse or sale. And gained boots-on-ground assistance to stay on top of managing inventory and realizing equipment sales revenue.

The company’s Asset Recovery Manager, summarized the impact:

“We are no longer guessing what is available or who needs what. We can see it clearly, and the results speak for themselves.”

Case Study: Making Every Asset Count: How IronHub Strengthened Surplus Management for a Large Canadian Energy Company

The challenge:

Surplus tracked across warehouses, yards, and field sites – but only partially

Every acquisition added thousands of assets with inconsistent data and missing documentation

Engineers were defaulting to buying new because internal inventory wasn’t complete or fully trusted

Team to manage surplus was not growing at pace of inventory

Pressure on to hit capital recovery goals reliably, year after year

This was the materials management challenge one of Canada’s largest energy companies brought to IronHub.

The approach:

Working together over five-plus years, IronHub helped the company achieve full inventory visibility, strong equipment reuse, and sales revenue with end-to-end sales execution support.

IronHub catalogued assets across site with photos and spec

Provided full access to inventory on white-labelled internal surplus platform

Made equipment easy to evaluate and source for reuse

Supported with equipment sales – end-to-end

Inventoried and prioritized acquired surplus for reuse or sale

The outcome:

The company has consistently met its capital recovery objectives. Surplus has transitioned from passive storage to an active revenue and cost-avoidance stream. The combination of internal reuse and external sales has generated repeatable value across changing business conditions.

The most meaningful result is reliable, low-effort capital recovery. What was once an uncertain backlog of surplus material has become a clear, measurable, and manageable asset base—something the organization can act on rather than work around.

As the asset recovery manager explained, “IronHub’s value to us is immense. Cataloging is fast. Market reach to buyers is broad. They reduce distraction by handling tire-kickers and bringing only qualified interest. Above all, they are transparent and collaborative. That is why we achieve strong capital recovery.”

Read the case study to learn how the partnership is realizing value from surplus assets despite acquisitions and limited staff.