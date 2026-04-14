U.S. Iran blockade involves over 10,000 military personnel, and ships, planes

The U.S. blockade of Iranian ports involves more than 10,000 military personnel, more than a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft, U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday.

“During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the U.S. blockade and 6 merchant vessels complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman,” the command said in a statement a day after the blockade announced by U.S. President Donald Trump took effect.

“The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. U.S. forces are supporting freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports,” it said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Ljunggren)