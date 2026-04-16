US forces ready to restart combat if Iran doesn’t agree a deal, says Hegseth

U.S. forces in the Middle East are postured to restart combat operations if Iran doesn’t agree to a peace deal, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a Pentagon briefing on Thursday.

“You Iran, can choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge, and we hope that you do for the people of Iran,” he said.

“But if Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy.”

As part of a campaign to pressure Tehran to agree to a deal, U.S. military forces are mounting a blockade on all ships seeking to enter or leave Iran.

“(We) will actively pursue any Iranian flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran,” said General Dan ​Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Ships trying to break the blockade would be intercepted and warned that “If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force”. Enforcement would occur inside Iran’s territorial seas and in international waters, he told the briefing.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart, writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Michelle Nichols)