Reactions of industry and leaders to Iran saying Hormuz is open

Iran’s foreign minister said the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for transporting global oil and gas, was open for all commercial vessels following a ceasefire accord agreed in Lebanon.

Here are some quotes from the shipping industry and world leaders on the Iranian declaration.

SHIPPING INDUSTRY:

KNUT ARILD HAREIDE, CEO OF THE NORWEGIAN SHIPOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION “If this represents a step towards an opening, it is a welcome development. However, the situation remains unresolved, with a number of outstanding uncertainties, including questions related to the presence of sea mines, applicable Iranian conditions, and practical implementation. These aspects will need to be clarified before any transit can be assessed.”

SPOKESPERSON FOR HAPAG-LLOYD SHIPPING COMPANY

“We are now beginning to assess the new situation and the risks involved. For the time being, therefore, we are still refraining from passing through the strait.”

A spokesperson later said: “Probably we will pass soon,” but added that it was too early to confirm this.

WORLD LEADERS:

U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

“The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

Macron said the move “goes in the right direction.” “We all oppose any restrictions or system of agreements that would, in effect, amount to an attempt to privatize the strait—and, of course, any toll system.”

FINNISH PRESIDENT ALEXANDER STUBB

“Finland stands ready to work on a solution that brings stability to the region and respects international law,” Stubb said on X.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Compiled by Toby Chopra)