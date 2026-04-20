Source Rock Royalties announces fourth quarter & year-end 2025 results

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CALGARY, AB, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ – Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (“Source Rock”) (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties and Crown mineral leases, announces results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2025.

Annual Highlights:

Annual royalty production of 230 boe/d (92% oil and NGLs), a decrease of 8% over 2024.

Annual royalty revenue of $6,031,130, a decrease of 22% over 2024.

Annual adjusted EBITDA (1) of $5,262,031 ($0.116 per share), a decrease of 23% over 2024.

of $5,262,031 ($0.116 per share), a decrease of 23% over 2024. Annual funds from operations (1) of $4,845,963 ($0.106 per share), a decrease of 19% over 2024.

of $4,845,963 ($0.106 per share), a decrease of 19% over 2024. Declared $3,555,452 in dividends ($0.078 per share), resulting in a payout ratio (1) of 73%.

of 73%. Achieved an operating netback (1) of $62.68 per boe and a corporate netback (1) of $57.72 per boe.

of $62.68 per boe and a corporate netback of $57.72 per boe. 33 gross new horizontal wells began producing on royalty lands in S.E. Saskatchewan (14), central Alberta (13), west-central Saskatchewan (5) and east-central Alberta (1).

Acquired a 50% interest in 19 sections (12,160 acres) of Crown oil sands and PNG leases in Alberta.

Working capital(2) of $4,604,931 ($0.10 per share) as at December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Quarterly royalty production of 226 boe/d (91% oil and NGLs), a decrease of 12% over Q4 2024.

Quarterly royalty revenue of $1,331,026, a decrease of 29% over Q4 2024.

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA (1) of $1,176,439 ($0.026 per share), a decrease of 31% over Q4 2024.

of $1,176,439 ($0.026 per share), a decrease of 31% over Q4 2024. Quarterly funds from operations (1) of $1,095,233 ($0.024 per share), a decrease of 27% over Q4 2024.

of $1,095,233 ($0.024 per share), a decrease of 27% over Q4 2024. Declared three monthly dividends of $0.0065 per share, resulting in a payout ratio (1) of 81%.

of 81%. Achieved an operating netback(1) of $56.58 per boe and a corporate netback(1) of $52.68 per boe.

2025 Reserves Information

Source Rock’s reserves data and other oil and natural gas information, as required under National Instrument 51-101, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Financial and Operational Results

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, FINANCIAL ($, except as noted) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Royalty revenue 1,331,026 1,871,245 -29 % 6,031,130 7,689,586 -22 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 1,176,439 1,709,057 -31 % 5,262,031 6,816,173 -23 % Per share (basic) 0.026 0.038 -31 % 0.116 0.15 -23 % Funds from operations(1) 1,095,233 1,511,958 -27 % 4,845,963 5,994,371 -19 % Per share (basic) 0.024 0.033 -27 % 0.106 0.132 -20 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 308,713 501,915 -38 % 1,322,492 1,495,319 -12 % Per share (basic) 0.007 0.011 -38 % 0.029 0.033 -12 % Per share (diluted) 0.006 0.01 -38 % 0.028 0.031 -12 % Dividends declared 888,863 888,863 – 3,555,452 3,473,939 -2 % Per share 0.0195 0.0195 – 0.078 0.0765 2 % Payout ratio(1) 81 % 59 % 37 % 73 % 58 % 26 % Cash and cash equivalents 4,150,309 4,635,727 -10 % 4,150,309 4,635,727 -10 % Per share (basic) 0.09 0.10 -10 % 0.09 0.10 -10 % Average shares outstanding (basic) 45,582,727 45,582,727 – 45,582,727 45,386,449 – Shares outstanding (end of period) 45,582,727 45,582,727 – 45,582,727 45,582,727 – OPERATING Average daily production (boe/d) 226 256 -12 % 230 251 -8 % Percentage oil & NGLs 91 % 97 % -6 % 92 % 95 % -3 % Average price realizations ($/boe) 64.02 79.45 -19 % 71.88 83.58 -14 % Operating netback(1) ($/boe) 56.58 72.57 -22 % 62.68 74.20 -16 % Corporate netback(1) ($/boe) 52.68 64.20 -18 % 57.72 65.25 -12 %

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the disclosure under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios” for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. (2) Working capital refers to “current assets” less “current liabilities”, as these terms are defined by Canadian GAAP.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing, oil focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan, as well as ownership in oil sands and petroleum and natural gas leases in Alberta. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock’s strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding Source Rock’s dividend strategy and the amount and timing of future dividends (and the sustainability thereof), expectations regarding commodity prices, Source Rock’s growth strategy and expectations with respect to future royalty acquisition and partnership opportunities, the ability to complete such acquisitions and establish such partnerships, Source Rock’s intention to pursue additional Crown land leases, Source Rock’s ability to enter into farm-out transactions for the development of the land leases on terms acceptable to Source Rock or at all, and the potential for future drilling on Source Rock’s royalty lands, including pursuant to such farm-out transactions. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Source Rock’s management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Source Rock’s management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Source Rock. Although Source Rock has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Source Rock undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Ratios

This news release uses the terms “funds from operations” and “Adjusted EBITDA” which are non-GAAP financial measures and the terms “payout ratio”, “operating netback” and “corporate netback” which are non-GAAP ratios. These financial measures and ratios do not have a standardized prescribed meaning under GAAP and these measures and ratios may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures disclosed by other entities.

“Adjusted EBITDA” is used by management to analyze the Corporation’s profitability based on the Corporation’s principal business activities prior to how these activities are financed, how assets are depreciated, amortized and impaired, and how the results are taxed. Additionally, amounts are removed relating to share-based compensation expense, the sale of assets, fair value adjustments on financial assets and liabilities, other non-cash items and certain non-standard expenses, as the Corporation does not deem these to relate to the performance of its principal business. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent net profit (or loss) as calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to funds from operations is cash flow from operating activities. “Funds from operations” is defined as cash flow from operating activities before the change in non-cash working capital. Source Rock believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these non-cash items involves a high degree of discretion and as such may not be useful for evaluating Source Rock’s operating performance. Source Rock considers funds from operations to be a key measure of operating performance as it demonstrates Source Rock’s ability to generate funds to fund operations, acquisition opportunities, dividend payments and debt repayments, if applicable. Funds from operations should not be construed as an alternative to income or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP as an indication of Source Rock’s performance.

“Corporate netback” is calculated as funds from operations divided by cumulative production volumes for the period. Corporate netback is used by Source Rock to better analyze the financial performance of its royalties against prior periods and to assess the cost efficiency of its overall corporate platform as it relates to production volumes. There is no standardized meaning for “corporate netback” and this metric as used by Source Rock may not be comparable with the calculation of similar metrics disclosed by other entities, and therefore should not be used to make comparisons.

“Operating netback” represents the cash margin for products sold. Operating netback is calculated as revenue minus cash administrative expenses divided by cumulative production volumes for the period. Operating netback is used by Source Rock to assess the cash generating and operating performance of its royalties against prior periods and to assess the costs efficiency of its operating platform as it relates to production volumes. There is no standardized meaning for “operating netback” and this metric as used by Source Rock may not be comparable with the calculation of similar metrics disclosed by other entities, and therefore should not be used to make comparisons.

“Payout ratio“ is calculated as the aggregate of cash dividends declared in a period divided by funds from operations realized in such period. Source Rock considers payout ratio to be a key measure to assess Source Rock’s ability to fund operations, acquisition opportunities, dividend payments, cash taxes and debt repayments, if applicable.

Oil and Gas Advisory

Source Rock has adopted the standard of 6 mcf: 1 bbl when converting natural gas to oil equivalent. Boes may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6 mcf: 1 bbl, utilizing a conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl may be misleading as an indication of value.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

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