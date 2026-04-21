Military planners to discuss Hormuz reopening in London

Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement the meeting on Wednesday would build on progress made at last week’s talks.
“The task, today and tomorrow, is to translate the diplomatic consensus into a joint plan to safeguard freedom of navigation in the Strait and support a lasting ceasefire,” said UK defence minister John Healey.
“I am confident that, over the next two days, real progress can be made.”
Britain said the talks would advance military plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz once conditions allow, following a sustainable ceasefire. Participants are expected to discuss military capabilities, command and control arrangements, and how forces could deploy to the region.
(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)