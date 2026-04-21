New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Apr. 21
|PARTS PERSON – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Apr. 20
|Welder – Journeyman or Experienced Apprentice (CWB/Structural)
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 20
|Turnaround Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 20
|Project Controls Specialist
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Apr. 16
|Senior IT System Administrator
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Apr. 16
|Sourcing Specialist
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Apr. 16
|Integrity Maintenance Planner
|Roska DBO
|Fort St.John
|Apr. 15
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Apr. 15
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Apr. 15
|Entry Level Plant Operating position
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 15
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 15
|Entry Level Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 14
|Sourcing Specialist (Term)
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary