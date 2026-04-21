BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Apr. 21 PARTS PERSON – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Apr. 20 Welder – Journeyman or Experienced Apprentice (CWB/Structural) Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 20 Turnaround Administrator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 20 Project Controls Specialist Roska DBO Calgary
Apr. 16 Senior IT System Administrator PetroChina Canada Calgary
Apr. 16 Sourcing Specialist PetroChina Canada Calgary
Apr. 16 Integrity Maintenance Planner Roska DBO Fort St.John
Apr. 15 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
Apr. 15 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
Apr. 15 Entry Level Plant Operating position Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 15 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 15 Entry Level Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Apr. 14 Sourcing Specialist (Term) PetroChina Canada Calgary