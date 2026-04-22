Iran war conflict could create systemic gas demand destruction, says top sector official

GULF CRISIS A MISSED OPPORTUNITY FOR AFRICA
Addressing an audience including African energy ministers, Mshelbila said African gas producers were missing an opportunity to step in and fill the supply gap caused by Middle East outages and restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. “Sadly while some African countries have excess capacity in both LNG and pipeline gas, the majority of them if not all are not producing at full capacity,” he said. “If you look at the export pipelines to Europe, from Algeria or from Libya, not one of them is full.” As a result, North American producers are instead capturing the European and Asian gas markets, Mshelbila said. “Normally in a situation of crisis this is an opportunity: Fill it up! Seize the market! Unfortunately we are missing out, because we don’t have the upstream molecules to fill the infrastructure,” he said. “The reserves are there, but they are still in the ground.”
(Reporting by America Hernandez; Editing by Makini Brice, Sudip Kar-Gupta, and Joe Bavier)