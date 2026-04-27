Shell to buy Canada’s ARC in output-boosting USD $16.4 billion deal

ARC’s production lies near Shell’s existing Canadian fields which feed into the LNG Canada plant, in which Shell holds a 40% share and whose liquefied natural gas can reach Asian buyers faster than most other North American LNG.
ARC has said it produced a record 374,000 boed on average in 2025, of which 59% natural gas and 41% crude oil and liquids.
Shell’s oil and gas production was 2.8 million boed at the end of 2025.
20% PREMIUM TO ARC SHARES OVER LAST MONTH
London-listed Shell said in a statement it will pay ARC shareholders C$8.20 in cash and 0.40247 Shell shares for each share, or around 25% cash and 75% shares at a 20% premium to ARC’s average share price over the last 30 days.
“Shell will take on approximately $2.8 billion in net debt and leases resulting in an enterprise value of approximately $16.4 billion. The equity value of $13.6 billion will be funded via $3.4 billion in cash and $10.2 billion in Shell shares,” Shell said, referring to U.S. dollars.
The deal will give Shell 2 billion barrels of reserves and would generate double-digit returns and boost free cash flow per share from 2027 without affecting its investment budget of $20 billion to $22 billion through to 2028, it said.
SHELL INCREASES OUTPUT TARGETS
Shell’s ‘reserve life’ – or how long its proven reserves can sustain current output levels – was equivalent to less than eight years of production as of 2025, from nine a year earlier, which was its lowest since 2021.
The deal allows Shell to raise its compound annual production growth target for the decade from 1% to 4% compared to 2025. It plans to keep its liquids production of 1.4 million barrels per day towards 2030 and beyond.
Shell shares were down 0.1% by 1243 GMT, against a broader index of European energy companies trading up 0.4%.
The deal is dwarfed by U.S. major Chevron’s $55 billion purchase of Hess, which closed in 2025.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Stephanie Kelly and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Alexander Smith)