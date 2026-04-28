BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Apr. 28 Labourer Summit Lloydminster
Apr. 28 Labourer Summit Brooks
Apr. 28 PARTS PERSON – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Apr. 27 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group All Areas
Apr. 27 4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group All Areas
Apr. 27 3rd Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group All Areas
Apr. 27 2nd Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group All Areas
Apr. 27 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Conklin
Apr. 27 4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Conklin
Apr. 27 3rd Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Conklin
Apr. 27 2nd Year Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Conklin
Apr. 26 Contract Operator Teine Energy Ltd. Edson
Apr. 23 Field Administrator – Camp Roska DBO Athabasca
Apr. 22 Manager FP&A Production Revenue Royalty Accounting PetroChina Canada Calgary
Apr. 22 Field Data Capture Analyst Roska DBO Calgary
Apr. 22 Apprentice Welder Strike Group Crossfield
Apr. 22 Structural Engineer Roska DBO Ft.McMurray
Apr. 21 BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt