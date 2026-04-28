New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Apr. 28
|Labourer
|Summit
|Lloydminster
|Apr. 28
|Labourer
|Summit
|Brooks
|Apr. 28
|PARTS PERSON – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Apr. 27
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Apr. 27
|4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Apr. 27
|3rd Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Apr. 27
|2nd Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Apr. 27
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Apr. 27
|4th Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Apr. 27
|3rd Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Apr. 27
|2nd Year Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|Apr. 26
|Contract Operator
|Teine Energy Ltd.
|Edson
|Apr. 23
|Field Administrator – Camp
|Roska DBO
|Athabasca
|Apr. 22
|Manager FP&A Production Revenue Royalty Accounting
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Apr. 22
|Field Data Capture Analyst
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Apr. 22
|Apprentice Welder
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|Apr. 22
|Structural Engineer
|Roska DBO
|Ft.McMurray
|Apr. 21
|BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt