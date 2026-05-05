New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|May. 5
|Truck Loading Support
|Roska DBO
|Conklin
|May. 4
|General Foreperson – Instrumentation
|Strike Group
|Elkford
|May. 4
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Elkford
|May. 4
|Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|Elkford
|May. 4
|Area Geologist
|Barrel Oil Corp
|Calgary
|May. 4
|Construction QC Technologist
|Roska DBO
|Ft.McMurray
|Apr. 30
|JM Heavy Equipment Technician
|MPI Oilfield LP.
|Bonnyville
|Apr. 30
|Accounts Payable / Payroll Administrator
|MPI Oilfield LP.
|Bonnyville
|Apr. 30
|Apprentice HET / Shop Labourer
|MPI Oilfield LP.
|Bonnyville
|Apr. 30
|Solids Control Specialist
|Apex Oilfield Services (2000) Inc
|Lac La Biche/Whitecourt
|Apr. 30
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Apr. 30
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Apr. 29
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Whitecourt
|Apr. 29
|Class 1 Driver / Labourer
|MPI Oilfield LP.
|Bonnyville
|Apr. 29
|Solids Control Technician
|Apex Oilfield Services (2000) Inc
|Lloydminster
|Apr. 29
|JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (WEST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 29
|TECHNICAL SPECIALIST I, STIMULATION LABORATORY SERVICES – (CA2)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Apr. 28
|Construction Project Manager
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon