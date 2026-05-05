BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
May. 5 Truck Loading Support Roska DBO Conklin
May. 4 General Foreperson – Instrumentation Strike Group Elkford
May. 4 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Elkford
May. 4 Journeyperson Instrumentation Technician Strike Group Elkford
May. 4 Area Geologist Barrel Oil Corp Calgary
May. 4 Construction QC Technologist Roska DBO Ft.McMurray
Apr. 30 JM Heavy Equipment Technician MPI Oilfield LP. Bonnyville
Apr. 30 Accounts Payable / Payroll Administrator MPI Oilfield LP. Bonnyville
Apr. 30 Apprentice HET / Shop Labourer MPI Oilfield LP. Bonnyville
Apr. 30 Solids Control Specialist Apex Oilfield Services (2000) Inc Lac La Biche/Whitecourt
Apr. 30 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Apr. 30 CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Apr. 29 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Whitecourt
Apr. 29 Class 1 Driver / Labourer MPI Oilfield LP. Bonnyville
Apr. 29 Solids Control Technician Apex Oilfield Services (2000) Inc Lloydminster
Apr. 29 JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (WEST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Apr. 29 TECHNICAL SPECIALIST I, STIMULATION LABORATORY SERVICES – (CA2) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Apr. 28 Construction Project Manager Strike Group Saskatoon