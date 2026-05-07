Advantage Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results on Election of Directors

May 7, 2026

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ – Advantage Energy Ltd. (“Advantage“) is pleased to announce that on May 7, 2026 it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“). A total of 126,540,454 common shares (approximately 75.42% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of ten (10) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:

FOR WITHHELD Number Percentage Number Percentage Jill Angevine 110,668,495 95.37 5,367,663 4.63 Michael Belenkie 115,606,512 99.63 429,646 0.37 Deirdre Choate 114,259,612 98.47 1,776,546 1.53 Donald Clague 115,775,233 99.78 260,925 0.22 Daniel Farb 112,962,378 97.35 3,073,780 2.65 John Festival 112,829,526 97.24 3,206,632 2.76 Norman MacDonald 88,475,497 76.25 27,560,661 23.75 Larry Massaro 114,293,195 98.50 1,742,963 1.50 Katherine Minyard 115,393,861 99.45 642,297 0.55 David Smith 114,345,464 98.54 1,690,694 1.46

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Advantage Energy Ltd.

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