Cavvy Energy Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Not For Distribution to United States News Wire Services or Dissemination in United States

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cavvy Energy Ltd. (“Cavvy” or the “Company”) (TSX:CVVY) today announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 8, 2026. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is described below and additional information on such matters is set out in the 2026 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2026 (the “Circular”), a copy of which is available on the Company’s website and SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All resolutions brought forward at the Meeting were approved by shareholders.

The Company had 296,034,505 common shares outstanding and eligible to vote at the Meeting as of the record date (March 24, 2026), of which 178,703,234 (60.37%) were voted.

VOTING RESULTS

1. Number of Directors: By ordinary resolution, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at seven. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent 177,748,219 99.466% 954,669 0.534%

2. Election of Directors: Each of the following seven nominees were elected as a director of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent Michael Backus 175,398,005 99.706% 518,001 0.294% Harvey Doerr 175,398,005 99.706% 518,001 0.294% Doug Dreisinger 154,323,417 87.726% 21,592,589 12.274% Andrew Judson 175,194,104 99.590% 721,902 0.410% Patricia McLeod 174,938,518 99.444% 977,488 0.556% Darcy Reding 175,230,970 99.611% 685,036 0.389% Kiren Singh 175,066,461 99.517% 849,545 0.483%

A biography of each director is available in the Circular.

3. Appointment of Auditor: By ordinary resolution, Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent 178,225,127 99.733% 477,761 0.267%

4. Executive Compensation: By non-binding ordinary resolution, the advisory vote on executive compensation as described in the Circular, was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent 166,789,616 94.812% 9,126,390 5.188%



ABOUT CAVVY ENERGY

Cavvy Energy is an integrated Canadian upstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Cavvy’s objective is to create long term shareholder value through development, production, processing, and marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and sulphur while providing superior service to the Company’s third-party customers through our strategic, company-owned gathering and processing infrastructure located in western Canada.

For further information, visit www.cavvyenergy.com, or please contact: