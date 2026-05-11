Trican Reports First Quarter Results for 2026 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2026) – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) (“Trican” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its first quarter results for 2026. The following news release should be read in conjunction with Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as well as the Annual Information Form (“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2025. All of these documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Trican’s results for the first quarter compared to the prior year period were higher due to an increase in operating activity, including the contribution from the Iron Horse acquisition: Revenue was $330.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $259.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Adjusted EBITDAS 1 and adjusted EBITDA 1 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $77.7 million and $70.1 million, compared to $62.3 million and $61.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Free cash flow 1 and free cash flow per share 1 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $49.6 million, $0.24 per share basic and $0.23 per share diluted compared to $43.0 million, $0.23 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended March 31, 2025. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company returned an aggregate of $16.5 million to shareholders, consisting of $11.6 million from quarterly dividends and $4.9 million from the Company’s Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) program.

Profit and profit per share for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $30.3 million, $0.14 per share basic and diluted compared to $31.9 million, $0.17 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Profit and profit per share were impacted primarily by higher share-based compensation, increased technology initiative expenses and higher depreciation expense related to the Iron Horse acquisition.

The Company’s statement of financial position remains solid with positive working capital1, excluding cash, of $142.7 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $179.2 million at December 31, 2025. As at March 31, 2026, the Company had net debt of $29.8 million, comprised of loans and borrowings of $31.2 million, offset by cash of $1.4 million compared to a net debt position of $79.9 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in net debt primarily reflects repayments of loans and borrowings during the quarter.

RETURN OF CAPITAL

The Company continues to be active in its NCIB program as a key component of its return of capital strategy: During the three months ended March 31, 2026, Trican purchased and cancelled 756,900 common shares under its NCIB program at a weighted average price of $6.46 per share, or approximately 0.4% of the Company’s outstanding shares at December 31, 2025. Subsequent to March 31, 2026 and as of May 11, 2026, the Company purchased an additional 289,000 common shares Since the initiation of our NCIB programs in 2017, Trican has purchased 179,924,065 common shares, equating to approximately 52% of total shares outstanding at the start of the NCIB programs at a weighted average price of $2.91 per share. All common shares purchased under the NCIB program are returned to treasury for cancellation.

The Company also continues to execute on its return of capital strategy through its quarterly dividend program: During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.055 per share, or approximately $11.6 million in aggregate to shareholders. On May 11, 2026, the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, reflecting a 10% increase from the $0.050 per share dividend declared in the comparable quarter of the prior year. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2026. The dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.



FINANCIAL REVIEW

($ millions, except $ per share amounts. Weighted average shares is stated in thousands) Three months ended (Unaudited) March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 Revenue 330.3 259.1 322.7 Gross profit 65.4 53.7 63.2 Adjusted EBITDAS1 77.7 62.3 75.3 Adjusted EBITDA1 70.1 61.3 73.4 Free cash flow1 49.6 43.0 46.6 Per share – basic1 0.24 0.23 0.22 Per share – diluted1 0.23 0.23 0.22 Cash flow from / (used in) operations 92.2 (4.6) 88.6 Profit for the period 30.3 31.9 31.9 Per share – basic and diluted 0.14 0.17 0.15 Dividends paid 11.6 9.3 11.6 Per share 0.055 0.050 0.055 Shares outstanding, end of period 210,199 186,499 210,792 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 210,541 188,165 211,931 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 212,197 190,907 213,696 1 Refer to the Non-GAAP disclosure section of this news release for further details.

($ millions) As at March 31, 2026 As at December 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents 1.4 12.5 Current assets – other 260.3 308.2 Current portion of lease liabilities 6.0 6.1 Current liabilities – other 111.5 122.8 Lease liabilities – non-current portion 16.3 17.8 Non-current loans and borrowings 31.2 92.4 Total assets 944.9 1,013.7

Three months ended (Unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 WTI – Average price (US$/bbl) $72.67 $59.14 $64.97 $63.68 $71.42 AECO-C – Spot average price (C$/mcf) $1.89 $2.14 $0.57 $1.66 $2.01 WCS – Average price (C$/bbl) $78.41 $65.17 $72.29 $73.58 $83.62 Average exchange rate (US$/C$) $0.73 $0.72 $0.73 $0.72 $0.70 Canadian average drilling rig count 225 196 184 139 231 Source: Bloomberg, Bank of Canada, and Rig Locator

HIGHLIGHTS

Capital expenditures1 and technology modernization

Capital expenditures1 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 totaled $18.5 million ($12.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025), primarily related to maintenance capital expenditures1 and the purchase of electric ancillary fracturing equipment.

The Company has approved a capital budget for 2026 of $122 million, underscoring the Company’s commitment to disciplined investment and long-term growth. The approved capital budget reflects the Company’s continued focus on maintenance capital to ensure reliability and efficiency across Trican’s four divisions, while allocating targeted growth capital to advance modernization initiatives and position the Company for future opportunities. Growth capital includes approximately $40 million for Canada’s first 100% natural gas fueled, continuous, heavy-duty hydraulic fracturing fleet, which is expected to be field ready in the second half of 2026.

The Company is undertaking a significant technology modernization initiative starting with our base financial system and implementing an integrated enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) platform. Trican anticipates ongoing technology enhancements including advanced data analytics to enhance operational efficiency, reliability and competitiveness over the years. The investment for 2026 is anticipated to be $13 million which will be presented as G&A expense in accordance with IFRS.

The Company will fund these expenditures with available cash resources, free cash flow1 and our revolving credit facility.

Hydraulic fracturing fleet

We continue to advance the modernization of our fracturing fleet through targeted investments in lower-emission and next-generation technologies, including the addition of a 100% natural gas fueled, continuous, heavy-duty hydraulic fracturing fleet. This approach builds on our modernization strategy over recent years, including prior investments in upgrading existing equipment with Tier 4 Dynamic Gas Blending (“Tier 4 DGB”) engine technology alongside the construction of new fully electric ancillary equipment. The combination of Tier 4 DGB engines and fully electric ancillary equipment can displace up to 90% of the diesel used in a conventional fracturing operation with natural gas resulting in lower overall fuel costs and reduced carbon dioxide and particulate matter emissions. Our ongoing fleet modernization also includes the deployment of industry leading continuous heavy duty pumps (3,000 HHP) and idle reduction technology packages which enable longer pumping times and improved operating efficiencies. Trican’s fracturing fleet includes five active Tier 4 DGB fleets with a total Tier 4 DGB capacity of 210,000 HHP.

Trican has three sets of electric ancillary equipment with the construction of a fourth set of electric ancillary equipment underway and expected to be field ready by Q3 2026.

In addition to these fleet modernization initiatives, Trican expanded its fracturing and completion service capabilities through the acquisition of Iron Horse Coiled Tubing Inc. (“Iron Horse”), which enhances Trican’s position as a leading energy services provider by adding over four fracturing spreads and expanding its operational expertise in coiled tubing-integrated fracturing operations in Alberta and Saskatchewan. These assets augment Trican’s services offering across the WCSB, supporting customers throughout the drilling, completion, and production lifecycles.

Tier 4 upgrades, electric ancillary equipment, the development of a 100% natural gas fueled, continuous, heavy-duty hydraulic fracturing fleet, and the expansion of coiled tubing-integrated fracturing operations through the acquisition of Iron Horse are key components of Trican’s operating strategy. Our ongoing initiatives, including fleet upgrades, are intended to improve operating performance, cost efficiency, and reduce our emissions profile, thereby improving the sustainability of our operations while supporting our customers in achieving their goals.

Financial position

We continue to focus on maintaining a conservative statement of financial position with significant positive working capital1 including cash. Our ability to generate strong free cash flow1 and financial flexibility will allow us to execute our strategic plans including ongoing investment in our industry leading fleet, continued execution of our NCIB program and the payment of a quarterly dividend as a part of our disciplined capital allocation strategy which includes a consistent return of capital to our shareholders.

OUTLOOK

Market Conditions

Trican’s outlook for the next several years remains constructive, supported by structural improvements in Canadian energy infrastructure and expanding LNG export capacity. These factors are expected to support sustained drilling and completions activity across the WCSB through 2026 and beyond.

Natural gas related completion activity remains resilient despite a challenging natural gas pricing environment in Canada. Customers continue to mitigate commodity price volatility through diversified marketing strategies across North America, and the high liquids content of major Canadian gas plays continues to enhance project economics.

During the first quarter of 2026, global oil markets experienced elevated and volatile commodity prices driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including the military conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, disruptions to global energy supply routes, and evolving OPEC+ production policy. In this environment, customer capital programs remained disciplined as a result of uncertainty, but we expect activity programs to respond positively if oil prices remain elevated and responsive to commodity price movements and uncertainty.

As a result of ongoing commodity price volatility and competitive market conditions, Trican experienced significant pricing pressure for completion services in the first quarter of 2026. This pressure reflected a balanced operating environment for fracturing equipment and continued competition across the market. Trican believes that tightening supply and demand in the second half of 2026 may contribute to more supportive market conditions and pricing.

Industry and Infrastructure Developments

The commencement of LNG exports from the LNG Canada facility in mid-2025 represents a structural shift for the Canadian natural gas market by enabling access to global markets and reducing reliance on US pricing. LNG Canada is expected to reach approximately 2.0 bcf/day of capacity in mid-2026, supporting improved long-term natural gas pricing, with a potential Phase 2 expansion further strengthening market access.

Additional LNG projects, including Woodfibre LNG and Cedar LNG, are expected to add approximately 0.7 bcf/day of export capacity, while Ksi Lisims LNG continues to advance through regulatory and permitting stages and is expected to add approximately 1.6 bcf/day upon completion. Completion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion has helped narrow crude oil price differentials, improving the competitiveness of Canadian oil production.

Core Resource Plays

The Montney and Duvernay continue to represent among the most attractive resource plays in North America. The Montney benefits from strong well economics, large drilling inventories and increasing LNG driven demand, while the Duvernay continues to attract capital focused on liquids-rich, high-rate wells with attractive returns. Shell plc’s acquisition of ARC Resources Ltd. further highlights the desirability of the Montney as a resource play.

Both reservoirs are technically complex and highly pressure-pumping-intensive, requiring advanced completion technologies, increased proppant intensity, large-scale coiled tubing units and significant cement volumes to support extended lateral designs. These characteristics are expected to drive continued demand for pressure pumping and related services provided by Trican.

Strategic Positioning

Trican continues to focus on expanding its logistics capabilities in response to anticipated increases in sand volumes to be pumped in the basin over the coming years. As certain customers increasingly procure and supply their own sand, Trican has adapted its operating model by redeploying equipment and personnel toward logistics, handling, and complementary service offerings that support customer activity and optimize execution across larger completion programs.

The acquisition of Iron Horse in the third quarter of 2025 expanded Trican’s coil-integrated fracturing capabilities, increased scale and geographic diversity, and strengthened its ability to deliver integrated services across the drilling, completion and production lifecycles.

As part of our differentiation strategy, Trican continues to invest in its equipment fleet and technology platform, including the development of a high-rate, 100% natural gas-fueled fracturing design targeted for deployment in the second half of 2026 to augment our investments in Tier 4 DGB technology and electrified ancillary equipment.

Beyond field operations, Trican is implementing an integrated ERP platform as part of a broader technology modernization initiative. Trican anticipates ongoing technology enhancements including advanced data analytics to enhance operational efficiency, reliability and competitiveness over the coming years.

Capital Allocation

Trican remains focused on generating attractive returns and returning capital to our shareholders both through our quarterly dividend and our NCIB program. We expect to allocate a significant portion of our Free Cash Flow1 to shareholder returns.

Trican increased its quarterly dividend per share by 11% effective in Q1 2025. Following the completion of the Iron Horse acquisition, the board of directors approved and implemented a further 10% dividend increase, effective Q3 2025, reflecting the accretive nature of the transaction.

On September 30, 2025, Trican renewed its NCIB program, which is scheduled to run from October 5, 2025 through October 4, 2026. As of May 11 2026, the Company has repurchased and cancelled approximately 2.5 million shares, representing approximately 14% of the current NCIB program. We will continue to be active with our NCIB program when market conditions present an attractive investment opportunity relative to other investment opportunities available to the Company. We believe our ability to deliver a multi-layered return of capital strategy while maintaining a strong balance sheet will lead to long-term value creation for our shareholders.

COMPARATIVE QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS

($ thousands, except crews1; unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2026 Percentage

of revenue March 31,

2025 Percentage

of revenue December 31,

2025 Percentage

of revenue Revenue 330,269 100% 259,073 100% 322,732 100% Cost of sales 238,834 72% 187,217 72% 233,082 72% Cost of sales – depreciation and amortization 26,071 8% 18,189 7% 26,426 8% Gross profit 65,364 20% 53,667 21% 63,224 20% Administrative expenses 21,309 6% 10,580 4% 16,247 5% Administrative expenses – depreciation 1,260 —% 956 —% 1,370 —% Other loss / (income) 1,342 —% (568) —% 287 —% Results from operating activities 41,453 13% 42,699 16% 45,320 14% Finance costs 1,288 —% 590 —% 2,596 1% Foreign exchange loss / (gain) 157 —% 74 —% (204) —% Profit before income tax 40,008 12% 42,035 16% 42,928 13% Current income tax expense 10,490 3% 8,762 3% 12,145 4% Deferred income tax (recovery) / expense (764) —% 1,397 1% (1,158) —% Profit for the period 30,282 9% 31,876 12% 31,941 10% Adjusted EBITDAS1 77,716 24% 62,337 24% 75,252 23% Adjusted EBITDA1 70,126 21% 61,276 24% 73,403 23% Total proppant pumped (tonnes)1 625,000 457,000 567,000 Hydraulic pumping capacity (HHP)1 621,000 504,000 621,000 Hydraulic fracturing – active crews1 11 7 11 Hydraulic fracturing – parked crews1 4 4 4 1 Refer to the Non-GAAP disclosure section of this news release for further details.

Sales mix – % of total revenue

Three months ended (unaudited) March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 Fracturing 76% 71% 76% Cementing 17% 20% 17% Coiled tubing 7% 9% 7% Total 100% 100% 100%

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain terms in this News Release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAS, adjusted EBITDA percentage, adjusted EBITDAS percentage, free cash flow and free cash flow per share, do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and therefore are considered non-GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAS

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure and has been reconciled to profit / (loss) for the applicable financial periods, being the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Management utilizes adjusted EBITDA to translate historical variability in the Company’s principal business activities into future financial expectations. By isolating incremental items from net income, including income / expense items related to how the Company chooses to manage financing elements of the business, taxation strategy and non-cash charges, management can better predict future financial results from our principal business activities.

Adjusted EBITDAS (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation) is a non-GAAP financial measure and has been reconciled to profit / (loss) for the applicable financial periods, being the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Management utilizes adjusted EBITDAS as a useful measure of operating performance, cash flow to complement profit / (loss) and to provide meaningful comparisons of operating results.

The items included in this calculation of adjusted EBITDA have been specifically identified as they are non-cash in nature, subject to significant volatility between periods, and / or not relevant to our principal business activities. Items adjusted in the non-GAAP calculation of adjusted EBITDA, are as follows:

Non-cash expenditures, including depreciation, amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, and equity-settled share-based compensation;

Consideration as to how the Company chose to generate financial income and incur financial expenses, including foreign exchange expenses and finance costs;

Taxation in various jurisdictions; and

Other income / expense which generally results from the disposition of equipment, as these transactions generally do not reflect quarterly operational field activity.

The item adjusted in the non-GAAP calculation of adjusted EBITDAS from adjusted EBITDA, is as follows:

Cash-settled share-based compensation.

($ thousands, unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 Profit for the period (IFRS financial measure) 30,282 31,876 31,941 Adjustments: Cost of sales – depreciation and amortization 26,071 18,189 26,426 Administrative expenses – depreciation 1,260 956 1,370 Current income tax expense 10,490 8,762 12,145 Deferred income tax (recovery) / expense (764) 1,397 (1,158) Finance costs and amortization of debt issuance costs 1,288 590 2,596 Foreign exchange loss / (gain) 157 74 (204) Other loss / (income) 1,342 (568) 287 Adjusted EBITDA 70,126 61,276 73,403 Administrative expenses – cash-settled share-based compensation 7,590 1,061 1,849 Adjusted EBITDAS 77,716 62,337 75,252 Certain financial measures in this news release – namely adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAS, adjusted EBITDA percentage, adjusted EBITDAS percentage and free cash flow are not prescribed by IFRS and are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be viewed as a substitute for measures reported under IFRS. These financial measures are reconciled to IFRS measures in the Non-GAAP disclosure section of this news release. Other non-standard measures are described in the Non-Standard Measures section of this news release.

Adjusted EBITDA % and adjusted EBITDAS %

Adjusted EBITDA percentage and adjusted EBITDAS percentage are non-GAAP financial ratios that are determined by dividing adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAS, respectively, by revenue. The components of the calculations are presented below:

($ thousands, unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 Adjusted EBITDA 70,126 61,276 73,403 Revenue 330,269 259,073 322,732 Adjusted EBITDA % 21% 24% 23% ($ thousands, unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 Adjusted EBITDAS 77,716 62,337 75,252 Revenue 330,269 259,073 322,732 Adjusted EBITDAS % 24% 24% 23%

Free cash flow and free cash flow per share

Free cash flow and free cash flow per share are non-GAAP financial measures which Management believes to be key measures of capital management as they demonstrate the Company’s ability to generate cash flow available to fund future growth through capital investments and return capital to our shareholders.

Free cash flow has been reconciled to cash flow from operations for the applicable financial periods, being the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Management adjusts for other (income) / loss, realized (gain) / loss, current income tax, income taxes paid, maintenance capital expenditures1 included within purchase of property and equipment from the statement of cash flows, net changes in other liabilities and change in non-cash operating working capital1.

Management reconciles free cash flow from adjusted EBITDA for the applicable financial periods by adjusting for interest paid, current income tax expense, and maintenance capital expenditures1 included within the purchase of property and equipment from the statement of cash flows as they are considered non-discretionary.

Free cash flow per share is calculated by dividing free cash flow by the Company’s basic or diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Free cash flow and free cash flow per share are not standardized measures and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities.

($ thousands, unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 Cash flow from / (used in) operations (IFRS financial measure) 92,238 (4,612) 88,561 Adjustments: Other loss / (income) 108 (203) 229 Realized foreign exchange loss / (gain) 342 (66) (340) Current income tax expense (10,490) (8,762) (12,145) Maintenance capital expenditures1 (8,864) (8,834) (12,296) Net changes in other liabilities 3,398 4,125 (770) Change in non-cash operating working capital1 (38,483) 54,758 (28,832) Income taxes paid 11,301 6,558 12,186 Free cash flow 49,550 42,964 46,593 ($ thousands, unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 Adjusted EBITDA 70,126 61,276 73,403 Interest paid (1,222) (716) (2,369) Current income tax expense (10,490) (8,762) (12,145) Maintenance capital expenditures1 (8,864) (8,834) (12,296) Free cash flow 49,550 42,964 46,593 ($ thousands, unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 Purchase of property and equipment 18,508 12,506 15,216 Growth capital expenditures1 9,644 3,672 2,920 Maintenance capital expenditures1 8,864 8,834 12,296 ($ thousands, except $ per share amounts. Weighted average shares is stated in thousands; unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 Free cash flow 49,550 42,964 46,593 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 210,541 188,165 211,931 Free cash flow per share – basic 0.24 0.23 0.22 ($ thousands, except $ per share amounts. Weighted average shares is stated in thousands; unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2026 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2025 Free cash flow 49,550 42,964 46,593 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 212,197 190,907 213,696 Free cash flow per share – diluted 0.23 0.23 0.22

OTHER NON-STANDARD FINANCIAL TERMS

In addition to the above non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, this News Release makes reference to the following non-standard financial terms. These terms may differ and may not be comparable to similar terms used by other companies.

Working capital

Term that refers to the difference between the Company’s current assets and current liabilities.

Capital expenditures

Term that refers to the Company’s capital additions.

Maintenance and growth capital expenditures

Term that refers to capital additions as maintenance or growth capital. Maintenance capital are expenditures in respect of capital additions, replacements or improvements required to maintain ongoing business operations. Growth capital refers to expenditures primarily for new items and/or equipment that will expand our revenue and/or reduce our expenditures through operating efficiencies. The determination of what constitutes maintenance capital expenditures versus growth capital involves judgment by management.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively “forward-looking statements”). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “believe”, “budget”, “can”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “planned”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “targeting”, “will”, “would” and other similar terms and phrases. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this document should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this document.

In particular, this document contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, but not limited to, the following:

our business plans and prospects;

statements under the Outlook section of this News Release;

section of this News Release; that we have sufficient liquidity to support operations, meet our commitments, invest in new opportunities, improve our competitive position and drive profitable growth;

the impact of escalated geopolitical tensions, including military conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, conflicts in the Middle East, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, evolving US and Venezuela oil market policies, OPEC+ policy changes, and the associated effect on worldwide demand for oil and natural gas;

the impact of geopolitical events and trade developments in North America, including recent or potential tariffs between Canada and the US, continue to generate considerable uncertainty, and the associated effect on North American demand and activity for oil and natural gas;

the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Iron Horse, including enhanced scale, increased organic growth opportunities, enhanced liquidity and the accretion to cash flow of Trican;

the anticipated employment levels and opportunities of the pro forma company;

certain pro forma operational, financial and other information and projections;

anticipated industry activity levels, rig counts and outlook as well as expectations regarding our customers’ work and capital programs and the associated impact on the Company’s equipment utilization levels and demand for our services in 2026;

the impact of inflation and existence of inflationary pressures;

expectations as to the type of pressure pumping equipment required and which operating regions the equipment is appropriate to operate in;

expectations regarding supply and demand fundamentals and commodity pricing levels;

expectations that we are adequately staffed for current industry activity levels, that we will be able to retain and attract staff;

expectations regarding the trends and factors affecting the pricing environment for the Company’s services;

expectations regarding the Company’s financial results, working capital 1 levels, liquidity and profits;

levels, liquidity and profits; expectations regarding Trican’s capital spending plans and sources/availability of capital;

expectations regarding Trican’s technology modernization initiative, equipment upgrades and the environmental, performance and competitive impacts thereof;

expectations regarding Trican’s utilization of its NCIB program;

expectations regarding Trican’s ability to pay dividends;

expectations that adjusted EBITDA will help predict future earnings;

expectations regarding customer performance and financial flexibility;

anticipated compliance with debt and other covenants under our revolving credit facilities;

expectations that the Company can maintain its strong position in the fracturing and cementing service lines and strengthen ancillary services;

expectations regarding the nature and focus of our share-based compensation programs;

the intended completion of the design of disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting of Iron Horse by September 30, 2026;

expectations regarding Trican’s policy of adjusting its capital budget on a quarterly basis; and

expectations surrounding weather and seasonal slowdowns.

Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors set forth herein and in the Risk Factors section of our AIF for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions, which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although management of Trican believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Trican can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this document, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: crude oil and natural gas prices; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; industry activity levels; Trican’s policies with respect to acquisitions; the ability of Trican to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; the ability to operate our business in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of Trican to obtain capital resources and adequate sources of liquidity; the performance and characteristics of various business segments; the regulatory framework; the timing and effect of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion; and future commodity, currency, exchange and interest rates.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Additional information regarding Trican including Trican’s most recent AIF, is available under Trican’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its results for the First Quarter 2026.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL in your web browser: http://www.gowebcasting.com/14621.

You can also visit the “Investors” section of our website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors and click on “Reports”.

To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-800-715-9871 (Canada and US) or 1-647-932-3411 (international) 10 minutes prior to the call’s start time and ask for the “Trican Well Service Ltd. First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results Conference Call” or reference ID 7426571.

The conference call will be archived on Trican’s website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors.

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state-of-the-art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada.

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Bradley P.D. Fedora

President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott E. Matson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 266-0202

2900, 645 – 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8

Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297061