Trump says Iran ceasefire on ‘life support’ after rejecting Tehran’s response

Days after Washington floated a proposal aimed at reopening negotiations, Iran on Sunday released a response focused on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, where U.S. ally Israel is fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.
Tehran also demanded compensation for war damage, emphasized its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, and called on the United States to end its naval blockade, guarantee no further attacks, lift sanctions and remove a ban on Iranian oil sales.
On Monday, Trump also claimed Iran is willing to give the United States “the nuclear dust”, referring to Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, and said only China and the U.S. have the capability to retrieve it.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; editing by Susan Heavey and Michelle Nichols )