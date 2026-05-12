BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
May. 12 Light Equipment Operator Strike Group Bonnyville
May. 12 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
May. 12 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
May. 11 Administrator, Payroll & Implementation Strike Group All Areas
May. 11 Local Oil Field Operator (8/6) Roska DBO Fort St. John
May. 11 Biologist Summit Calgary
May. 11 Turnover Coordinator Strike Group Crossfield
May. 11 Project Controller/Scheduler Strike Group Crossfield
May. 11 HSE Coordinator Strike Group Crossfield
May. 9 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 9 AUTOMATION AND CONTROLS DEVELOPER – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
May. 8 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Calgary
May. 8 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Whitecourt
May. 8 Gas Plant Operator Roska DBO Whitecourt
May. 6 Boom Truck Operator MPI Oilfield LP. Bonnyville
May. 6 Materials Coordinator Strike Group Conklin
May. 6 Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist Summit, An Earth Services Company Calgary
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