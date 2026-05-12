New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|May. 12
|Light Equipment Operator
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|May. 12
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|May. 12
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|May. 11
|Administrator, Payroll & Implementation
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|May. 11
|Local Oil Field Operator (8/6)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|May. 11
|Biologist
|Summit
|Calgary
|May. 11
|Turnover Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|May. 11
|Project Controller/Scheduler
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|May. 11
|HSE Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Crossfield
|May. 9
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|May. 9
|AUTOMATION AND CONTROLS DEVELOPER – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|May. 8
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|May. 8
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Whitecourt
|May. 8
|Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Whitecourt
|May. 6
|Boom Truck Operator
|MPI Oilfield LP.
|Bonnyville
|May. 6
|Materials Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Conklin
|May. 6
|Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Calgary