Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces the 2026 Annual Meeting Results

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2026) – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) (“Trican” or the “Company“) announces the final results from its 2026 annual meeting held on May 12, 2026 (the “Meeting“).

The following seven nominees were elected as directors of Trican to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Trican, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Thomas M. Alford 126,711,414 99.43% 730,116 0.57% Thomas M. Coolen 127,136,812 99.76% 304,718 0.24% Trudy M. Curran 123,960,027 97.27% 3,481,503 2.73% Bradley P.D. Fedora 127,184,864 99.80% 256,666 0.20% Michael J. McNulty 127,050,268 99.69% 391,262 0.31% Stuart G. O’Connor 124,180,680 97.44% 3,260,850 2.56% Deborah S. Stein 113,954,985 89.42% 13,486,545 10.58%

At the Meeting, shareholders also voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Trican, with Votes For totaling 126,462,916 Trican Shares representing 97.24% of the Trican Shares voted. An advisory vote to accept Trican’s approach to executive compensation was approved by shareholders with Votes For totaling 125,950,240 Trican Shares representing 98.83% of the Trican Shares Voted.

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Bradley P.D. Fedora

President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott E. Matson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 266-0202

Fax: (403) 237-7716

2900, 645 – 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8

Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com.

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