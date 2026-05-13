BOE Report

Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

 

CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ – Surge Energy Inc. (the “Company” or “Surge”) (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2026 the following nine director nominees were elected:

Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results (CNW Group/Surge Energy Inc.)

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

James Pasieka

25,360,680

99.37

160,553

0.63

Marion Burnyeat

23,949,146

93.84

1,572,087

6.16

Myles Bosman

25,397,993

99.52

123,240

0.48

Paul Colborne

25,402,431

99.53

118,802

0.47

Daryl Gilbert

25,392,381

99.50

128,852

0.50

Michelle Gramatke

24,726,803

96.89

794,430

3.11

Ryan Gritzfeldt

25,401,863

99.53

119,370

0.47

Robert Leach

24,698,853

96.78

822,380

3.22

Allison Maher

25,367,354

99.40

153,879

0.60

In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors at Meeting at nine (9).

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/13/c1582.html