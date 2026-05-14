Rubellite Energy Corp. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ – (TSX: RBY) – Rubellite Energy Corp. (“Rubellite” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 27, 2026, were elected as directors of Rubellite. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Rubellite:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Holly A. Benson 57,000,769 99.89 62,858 0.11 Linda A. Dietsche 57,000,769 99.89 62,858 0.11 Tamara L. MacDonald 56,953,243 99.81 110,384 0.19 Geoffrey C. Merritt 57,018,069 99.92 45,558 0.08 Susan L. Riddell Rose 57,000,769 99.89 62,858 0.11 Ryan A. Shay 56,973,169 99.84 90,458 0.16 Bruce C. Shultz 57,018,069 99.92 45,558 0.08 Steven L. Spence 57,018,069 99.92 45,558 0.08

ABOUT RUBELLITE

The Company is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta which, through its operating subsidiary, Rubellite Energy Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of its diversified asset portfolio which includes heavy crude oil from the Clearwater and Mannville Stack Formations in Eastern Alberta utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology, liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta, and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. The Company is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing operational excellence. Additional information on the Company can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.rubelliteenergy.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Rubellite Energy Corp.

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