CAPP response to the advancement of the Canada-Alberta MOU and industrial carbon pricing framework 

Calgary, Alberta (May 15, 2026)

Statement from Lisa Baiton, CAPP President & CEO:

“CAPP shares the priorities outlined by Prime Minister Carney and Premier Smith in the Canada-Alberta Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to grow oil and natural gas production, build new export infrastructure, protect our competitiveness, and lower emissions. Canadians understand the urgency and speed with which we must move to face the twin challenges of a historic energy crisis and the rapid shifting of our global trading partners.

Agreements announced to-date, including methane equivalency, proposed reforms to streamline major project reviews, the long-term commitment to natural gas as part of the Clean Electricity Strategy, and the continued push to build major projects and diversify Canada’s trading partnerships, are all positive steps towards rebuilding investor confidence in the country’s energy industry.

In addition, we welcome the alignment on the need to build a new pipeline to tidewater faster than any similar infrastructure project we have completed in the past.

The new industrial carbon tax plan improves on earlier proposed versions yet still represents a unique cost to Canadian oil and natural gas producers. If growing Canadian energy exports is our goal, we should not be adding costs to oil and natural gas production when no other directly competing country has done so.

We need to continue to streamline the regulatory and fiscal framework to entice companies to build new projects here in Canada, and to ensure that growing global demand for energy is met with Canadian oil and natural gas.

We look forward to the next steps and working with the federal and provincial governments to build a stronger, more resilient, and prosperous Canada.”

About CAPP

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is a non-partisan, research-based industry association that advocates on behalf of our member companies, large and small, that explore for, develop, and produce oil and natural gas throughout Canada. CAPP’s members produce nearly three quarters of Canada’s annual oil and natural gas production, and our associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream industry.

Canada’s upstream oil and natural gas industry provides approximately 450,000 direct and indirect jobs in nearly all regions of Canada. Last year, the industry contributed over $85 billion to Canada’s GDP, delivered over 20 percent of the country’s value of exports, and between 2022 and 2024 generated $116 billion in taxes and royalties for governments nationwide.

CAPP is a solution-oriented partner and works with all levels of government to ensure a thriving Canadian oil and natural gas industry. We strive to meet the need for safe, reliable, affordable, and responsibly produced energy, for Canada and the world. We are proud to amplify industry efforts to reduce GHG emissions from oil and gas production and support Indigenous participation and prosperity.

Link to statement: https://www.capp.ca/en/media/capp-response-to-the-advancement-of-the-canada-alberta-mou-and-industrial-carbon-pricing-framework/