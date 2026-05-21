Rubio says a Hormuz tolling system would make Iran diplomatic deal unfeasible

A diplomatic deal between the United States and Iran would be unfeasible if Tehran implemented a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Thursday.

“No one in the world is in favor of the tolling system. It can’t happen. It would be unacceptable. It would make a diplomatic deal unfeasible if they were to continue to pursue that. So it’s a threat to the world if they were trying to do that, and it’s completely illegal,” Rubio said. He also told reporters there had been some progress in talks with Tehran to end the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, but that Washington was dealing with “a system that itself is a little fractured.”

“There’s some good signs,” Rubio said. “I don’t want to be overly optimistic… So, let’s see what happens over the next few days.”

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson, writing by Michelle Nichols, editing by David Ljunggren and Caitlin Webber)