Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Announces April Operational Update to Shareholders

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2026) – Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) (“Lotus Creek” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the April Operational Update to Shareholders has been posted to the Company’s website and can be accessed via the following link:

April Operational Update

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT LOTUS CREEK PLEASE CONTACT:

Kevin Johnson Mitchell Harris President & CEO VP Finance & CFO 403-538-8435 403-444-1465 Email: info@lotuscreek.ca Website: www.lotuscreek.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298718