AI Trends in Oil & Gas: A Lunch & Learn Opportunity

Across Canada, oil and gas operators are putting AI to work in real field and asset environments. The question is no longer whether AI shows promise, but whether it can perform consistently under operational conditions.

Companies are applying AI to strengthen maintenance planning, improve asset performance, and support production reliability where decisions are made every day.

Learn how this shift is playing out in practice at an IFS-hosted lunch discussion with Canada’s top energy leaders.

IFS Lunch & Learn

Calgary Petroleum Club

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Register now