New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|May. 26
|Field Production Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|May. 26
|Safety Manager
|Teine Energy Ltd.
|Calgary
|May. 26
|FRACTURING TECHNICAL SPECIALIST/TRAINEE – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|May. 25
|Pipeline Site Supervisor
|Roska DBO
|Lethbridge
|May. 25
|Pipeline Operators
|Roska DBO
|Lethbridge
|May. 22
|Assistant Station Manager
|Crystal-Lee Cowan
|Red Deer
|May. 21
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|May. 21
|Journeyperson Industrial Electrician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|May. 21
|Contract Formation Specialist
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|May. 20
|HSE Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|May. 20
|Journeyman Pipefitter-Steamfitter
|MPI Oilfield LP.
|Bonnyville
|May. 20
|BASE MANAGER – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton