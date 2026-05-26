BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
May. 26 Field Production Administrator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 26 Safety Manager Teine Energy Ltd. Calgary
May. 26 FRACTURING TECHNICAL SPECIALIST/TRAINEE – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
May. 25 Pipeline Site Supervisor Roska DBO Lethbridge
May. 25 Pipeline Operators Roska DBO Lethbridge
May. 22 Assistant Station Manager Crystal-Lee Cowan Red Deer
May. 21 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Saskatoon
May. 21 Journeyperson Industrial Electrician Strike Group Saskatoon
May. 21 Contract Formation Specialist Roska DBO Calgary
May. 20 HSE Coordinator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 20 Journeyman Pipefitter-Steamfitter MPI Oilfield LP. Bonnyville
May. 20 BASE MANAGER – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton