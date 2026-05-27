Journey Energy Inc. Reports on Voting from the 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2026) – Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) (“Journey“, or the “Company“) announces the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting“) held today pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Journey is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved by the shareholders and the details of the voting results are contained below.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting

On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at seven members. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 29,982,959 82.43 6,389,730 17.57

2. Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Craig H. Hansen 27,480,636 83.08 5,594,943 16.92 Jenna M. Kaye 27,531,787 83.24 5,543,792 16.76 Tom MacInnis 26,769,250 80.93 6,306,329 19.07 Thomas J. Mullane 27,670,727 83.66 5,404,851 16.34 Reginald S. Smith 27,597,427 83.44 5,478,152 16.56 Scott A. Treadwell 26,803,428 81.04 6,272,151 18.96 Alex G. Verge 27,908,141 84.38 5,167,438 15.62

3. Appointment of Auditor

On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 35,179,884 96.72 1,192,805 3.28

4. Approval of Unallocated Share Options

On a vote by ballot, all unallocated options to acquire common shares of the Company pursuant to the amended and restated share option plan dated August 12, 2020 was approved. The number in respect of the vote is based on the ballots received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 22,704,015 68.64 10,371,564 31.36

5. Approval of Amendment to Share Option Plan

On a vote by ballot, the amendment to allow the Boadr of Directors to amend the amended and restated share option plan dated August 12, 2020 without shareholder approval was approved. The number in respect of the vote is based on the ballots received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 21,848,916 66.06 11,226,663 33.94

6. Approval of Unallocated Share Awards

On a vote by ballot, all unallocated awards to acquire common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company’s amended and restated restricted and performance award plan dated August 12, 2020 was not approved. The number in respect of the vote is based on the ballots received. As a result, all unallocated awards will be cancelled and the subsequent exercise or cancellation of currently outstanding awards will not automatically reload and no further awards will be granted until shareholder approval is obtained. All currently outstanding awards will be unaffected by this vote.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 10,469,421 31.65 22,606,158 68.35

For further information contact:

Alex G. Verge President and Chief Executive Officer 403-303-3232

alex.verge@journeyenergy.ca or Gerry Gilewicz Chief Financial Officer 403-303-3238

gerry.gilewicz@journeyenergy.ca

Journey Energy Inc.

700, 517 – 10th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2R 0A8

403-294-1635

www.journeyenergy.ca

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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