Journey Energy Inc. Reports on Voting from the 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2026) – Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) (“Journey“, or the “Company“) announces the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting“) held today pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Journey is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved by the shareholders and the details of the voting results are contained below.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting
On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at seven members. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|29,982,959
|82.43
|6,389,730
|17.57
2. Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:
|Nominees
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Craig H. Hansen
|27,480,636
|83.08
|5,594,943
|16.92
|Jenna M. Kaye
|27,531,787
|83.24
|5,543,792
|16.76
|Tom MacInnis
|26,769,250
|80.93
|6,306,329
|19.07
|Thomas J. Mullane
|27,670,727
|83.66
|5,404,851
|16.34
|Reginald S. Smith
|27,597,427
|83.44
|5,478,152
|16.56
|Scott A. Treadwell
|26,803,428
|81.04
|6,272,151
|18.96
|Alex G. Verge
|27,908,141
|84.38
|5,167,438
|15.62
3. Appointment of Auditor
On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|35,179,884
|96.72
|1,192,805
|3.28
4. Approval of Unallocated Share Options
On a vote by ballot, all unallocated options to acquire common shares of the Company pursuant to the amended and restated share option plan dated August 12, 2020 was approved. The number in respect of the vote is based on the ballots received.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|22,704,015
|68.64
|10,371,564
|31.36
5. Approval of Amendment to Share Option Plan
On a vote by ballot, the amendment to allow the Boadr of Directors to amend the amended and restated share option plan dated August 12, 2020 without shareholder approval was approved. The number in respect of the vote is based on the ballots received.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|21,848,916
|66.06
|11,226,663
|33.94
6. Approval of Unallocated Share Awards
On a vote by ballot, all unallocated awards to acquire common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company’s amended and restated restricted and performance award plan dated August 12, 2020 was not approved. The number in respect of the vote is based on the ballots received. As a result, all unallocated awards will be cancelled and the subsequent exercise or cancellation of currently outstanding awards will not automatically reload and no further awards will be granted until shareholder approval is obtained. All currently outstanding awards will be unaffected by this vote.
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|10,469,421
|31.65
|22,606,158
|68.35
For further information contact:
|Alex G. Verge
President and Chief Executive Officer
403-303-3232
|or
|Gerry Gilewicz
Chief Financial Officer
403-303-3238
Journey Energy Inc.
700, 517 – 10th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2R 0A8
403-294-1635
www.journeyenergy.ca
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
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