Canada’s South Bow delays Keystone XL restart until US permit assured

South Bow will not proceed with a partial revival of the Keystone XL pipeline until it has proof that a U.S. presidential permit is “durable,” the pipeline operator’s CEO, Bevin Wirzba, said on Thursday at the Energy Roundtable conference in Calgary, Canada.

The Alberta-to-Wyoming pipeline, proposed by South Bow and its U.S. partner Bridger Pipeline, could increase Canada’s crude exports to the U.S. by more than 12% if it goes ahead, bringing much-needed pipeline takeaway capacity to Canada.

The company said in May it had begun work to secure regulatory approvals along the U.S. route of its proposed Prairie Connector project.

South Bow was spun off by former Keystone XL proponent TC Energy in 2024 to take over its oil pipeline business. Approximately 150 km (93 miles) of pipe has been built in Canada, sitting idle since Keystone XL’s cancellation.

(Reporting by Katha Kalia and Dharna Bafna in Bengaluru and Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; editing by Alan Barona)