Fuelled Awarded Mandate to Market 10 Million Gallon Per Year Biodiesel Plant in Missouri

CALGARY, Alberta – May 2026

Fuelled, the leading online marketplace for energy and industrial equipment, today announced that it has been engaged to market a 10-million-gallon-per-year B100 biodiesel plant located in Missouri. The facility represents one of the most complete and well-documented renewable fuel assets to come to market in North America.

The mandate arrives at a pivotal moment for the North American biofuels sector. Domestic demand for clean, low-carbon fuels continues to strengthen as federal and state renewable fuel standards tighten, and carbon credit values rise. Purpose-built biodiesel infrastructure capable of producing on-spec B100 remains in short supply, and the time and capital required to construct a new facility from scratch make proven, operational assets highly attractive to producers, refiners, and financial sponsors alike.

These assets all provide one of the cheapest ways to source critical equipment for both traditional and innovative refining processes. Equipment costs across the refining space have escalated due to a combination of growing demand, supply chain delays, and inflationary pressures. Existing facilities can often be purchased for significantly less than the current market price of their components.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a fully engineered and documented biodiesel plant at a fraction of replacement cost. The right buyer could find the value of the facility is supported through a combination of avenues, from the sum of the parts to the operating opportunity. This continues our recent work with cleantech assets and companies where many of the major participants use Fuelled to monetize smaller assets and pilot projects.”

— Raj Singh, CEO and Founder, Fuelled

Plant Highlights

Nameplate capacity: 10 million gallons per year of B100 biodiesel

10 million gallons per year of B100 biodiesel Location: Missouri, United States

Missouri, United States Product: B100 (100% pure biodiesel) to on-site tank farm

B100 (100% pure biodiesel) to on-site tank farm Feedstock flexibility: Designed for vegetable oils and animal fats; sodium methylate catalyst system

Designed for vegetable oils and animal fats; sodium methylate catalyst system Reaction train: Three-stage continuous transesterification

Three-stage continuous transesterification Separation: Two-stage gravity decanting (Decanter #1 and #2)

Two-stage gravity decanting (Decanter #1 and #2) Wash system: Two-stage water wash with decanting and water recycle loop

Two-stage water wash with decanting and water recycle loop Glycerin recovery: Glycerin acidulation reactor and stripping column; co-product glycerin to dedicated tank storage

Glycerin acidulation reactor and stripping column; co-product glycerin to dedicated tank storage Methanol recovery: Methanol rectification column with vapor absorber and flame arrestor/vent system

Methanol rectification column with vapor absorber and flame arrestor/vent system Biodiesel finishing: Biodiesel stripper, cold filtration unit, and pressure leaf filter for on-spec B100 production

Biodiesel stripper, cold filtration unit, and pressure leaf filter for on-spec B100 production Tank farm: Dedicated storage for methanol, sodium methylate, glycerin, feedstock, and finished B100

Dedicated storage for methanol, sodium methylate, glycerin, feedstock, and finished B100 Documentation: Complete engineering drawings, process flow diagrams, and equipment specifications available

Through its proprietary online marketplace and global network of qualified buyers, Fuelled will value, catalogue, and market the Missouri biodiesel plant to renewable fuel producers, agricultural cooperatives, refiners, private equity, and strategic buyers worldwide. As with all Fuelled mandates, prospective buyers will be provided with a fully transparent asset profile and complete documentation package.

This mandate reflects the growing number of large-scale energy transition assets being listed on the Fuelled platform, where the company is increasingly selected by sellers for its global reach, technical cataloguing capability, and deep buyer network across North America, Europe, and Asia. Fuelled has catalogued over 2,000 listings this year, a new company record.

Interested parties can view the listing at fuelled.com/pkgs/bio-fuels-plant-missouri or contact Fuelled directly.

About Fuelled

Fuelled (www.fuelled.com) is the industry leader in tools for managing energy equipment with over 20,000 listings promoted internally for redeployment, over 15,000 listings across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, and over 2,000 users to create the most liquid market for complex equipment. The Fuelled Family of Companies uses technology and platforms to manage, sell, and disrupt the energy equipment industry. The Calgary-based technology company operates multiple online platforms, a logistics business, and a modern, data-driven appraisal business. Fuelled has been listed as one of the Top Growing Companies in Canada five years in a row and launched in 2013.

Media Contact

Shreya Garg

shreya@fuelled.com