Receivership Sales Process – Energera (Frac Shack™ and Sandtinel®)

On March 17, 2026, pursuant to an Order of the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta (the “Court”), Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc. was appointed as receiver and manager (the “Receiver”) of all the assets, undertakings and properties of Energera International Inc., Energera America Inc., Energera Inc., and Sandtinel LLC (collectively, the “Company”).

On May 25, 2026, the Court granted a Sale Process Approval Order which, among other things, approved a sale process (the “Sale Process”) in respect of the business and property of the Company and authorized the Receiver to implement the Sale Process in accordance with its terms. A copy of the Sale Process Approval Order is available on the Receiver’s website at www.alvarezandmarsal.com/energera.

The Company provides modular fuel delivery systems to support hydraulic fracturing operations (Frac Shack™) and particle separation technology that removes sand and other solid particles from fracking fluid (Sandtinel®). The Company has active operations in Alberta, Canada, and across the United States and continues to operate in those jurisdictions with its strong reputation, industry-leading technology, and experienced employees. The Company’s ability to provide excellent service to its customers positions it well for future growth and profitability.

Interested parties who wish to pursue a potential acquisition of the business and property, either as a going concern or as an asset acquisition (in whole or in part), are required to execute a non-disclosure agreement prior to receiving access to the virtual data room and asset listing. Please contact a representative of the Receiver listed below for further information.

All bids are due and must be submitted to the Receiver by no later than 5:00 p.m. MT on July 3, 2026.

Duncan MacRae Stephen Oosterbaan

Vice President Director

(403) 538-7514 (403) 538-7527

dmacrae@alvarezandmarsal.com soosterbaan@alvarezandmarsal.com