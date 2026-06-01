Keyera Announces Timing of Strategic Growth Outlook and 2026 Guidance Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ – Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) (“Keyera”) announced today that it will release its Strategic Growth Outlook and 2026 Guidance before markets open on Monday, June 15, 2026. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast with accompanying presentation, which have been scheduled for Monday, June 15, 2026, at 9:00 AM Mountain Time (11:00 AM Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here or through Keyera’s website at Events & Presentations – Keyera. Shortly after the call, a webcast archive will be posted on Keyera’s website.

The audio-only conference call be accessed by dialing 1-800-990-2777 or 1-416-855-9085 and entering conference call ID 34158.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage, and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, General Manager, Investor Relations

Tyler Monzingo, Senior Specialist, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com

Telephone: 403-205-7670

Toll free: 888-699-4853

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

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