Chevron applies for Argentina tax break program with $13.8 billion investment plan

The filing, which still requires government approval, is the latest sign that global energy companies are positioning for long-term growth in Vaca Muerta, one of the world’s biggest shale oil and gas reserves and a cornerstone of the country’s hopes to boost exports and earn hard currency.
“Chevron commends Argentina’s government for making meaningful progress toward unlocking Argentina’s world-class energy resource,” the company said in a statement.
President Javier Milei’s government has promoted the RIGI, or incentive regime for large investments, as a key tool to attract foreign capital into strategic sectors including energy, mining and infrastructure.
“Frameworks such as RIGI, which contribute to the regulatory predictability and incentivize long-term investment decisions, are key steps for Argentina’s energy industry,” Chevron added.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Kylie Madry; Editing by Natalia Siniawski)