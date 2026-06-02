Enbridge, Trans Mountain and Wolf will be talking Oil Egress on Thursday. Spots limited. Reserve yours here.

Canadian Oil Market Access Is at a Critical Inflection Point — Are You Ready?

CHOA Leads: Canadian Oil & Gas Egress & Market Access – June 4 – Calgary Petroleum Club

The decisions shaping Canada’s barrels are being made right now. Join the conversation with the people driving those changes.

Since Canada and Alberta signed the MOU last November declaring an Indigenous co-owned pipeline to Asian markets a project of national interest, the conversation around Canadian oil egress has shifted significantly. A federal submission is due July 2026, the tanker ban framework is being revisited, and for the first time in a long time, there’s real federal-provincial alignment on getting Canadian barrels to tidewater.

What You’ll Gain

Real‑time egress intelligence — What’s actually happening with capacity, constraints, and commercial levers.

— What’s actually happening with capacity, constraints, and commercial levers. Market access clarity — How U.S., Asia, and LNG demand are reshaping long‑term strategy.

— How U.S., Asia, and LNG demand are reshaping long‑term strategy. Regulatory insight — The policies and timelines that will impact capital and growth.

— The policies and timelines that will impact capital and growth. Commercial strategy signals — How producers and midstream players are negotiating the next phase.

Not just theory and questions — it’s information about routes, tolling, upstream investment, and what market diversification looks like in practice—shared by an executive panel working through this in real time.

Featuring Industry Decision‑Makers:

Corey J. Goulet, P.Eng., Chief Regulatory Officer, Trans Mountain

Chief Regulatory Officer, Erin Rolstad, Vice President, Regulatory & Mainline Commercial Strategy , Enbridge

Vice President, Regulatory & Mainline Commercial Strategy Brody Elliott, President, Wolf Pipeline Inc.

Panel discussion facilitated by Tracy Bellingham, Chief Operating Officer, GLJ Ltd.

Event details

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 3:00–4:30 PM MT (Networking 4:30–5:30 PM)

(Networking 4:30–5:30 PM) Location: Calgary Petroleum Club, McMurray Room

Cost: $58–$79 (Your ticket includes the panel, Q&A, networking, light snacks, and a host drink.)

(Your ticket includes the panel, Q&A, networking, light snacks, and a host drink.) Organizer: Canadian Heavy Oil Association (CHOA)

If you want to understand where Canadian barrels are going — and what stands in the way — this is the room you need to be in.

Spots are limited. Reserve your seat here.