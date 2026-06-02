New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jun. 2
|Gas Plant Operator (15/13, camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jun. 2
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 1
|Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist
|Summit
|Grande Prairie
|May. 31
|AUTOMATION AND CONTROLS DEVELOPER – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|May. 29
|QA/QC Inspector – Level 2
|Strike Group
|High Level
|May. 29
|Superintendent – Pipeline Integrity
|Strike Group
|High Level
|May. 29
|General Foreperson – Pipeline Integrity
|Strike Group
|High Level
|May. 29
|Lead Hand – Pipeline Integrity
|Strike Group
|High Level
|May. 29
|Labourer – Pipeline Integrity
|Strike Group
|High Level
|May. 29
|SERVICE DESK ANALYST – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|May. 28
|Manager, Financial Planning & Analysis
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|May. 28
|Journeyperson Ironworker
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|May. 28
|Apprentice Ironworker
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|May. 28
|Journeyperson Electrician (Local)
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|May. 28
|Apprentice Electrician (Local)
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|May. 28
|Environmental Inspector
|Summit Decommissioning Services
|Edmonton
|May. 28
|Environmental Inspector Consultant
|Summit Decommissioning Services
|Edmonton
|May. 27
|Human Resources Generalist
|Strike Group
|Calgary – Head Office
|May. 27
|Gas Plant Operator / Power Engineer
|Roska DBO
|Edson
|May. 27
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|May. 27
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|May. 27
|COILED TUBING HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|May. 27
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|May. 27
|CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|May. 26
|Office Administrator/Receptionist
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|May. 26
|Labourer
|Summit Decommissioning Services
|Brooks