BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jun. 2 Gas Plant Operator (15/13, camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Jun. 2 Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 1 Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist Summit Grande Prairie
May. 31 AUTOMATION AND CONTROLS DEVELOPER – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
May. 29 QA/QC Inspector – Level 2 Strike Group High Level
May. 29 Superintendent – Pipeline Integrity Strike Group High Level
May. 29 General Foreperson – Pipeline Integrity Strike Group High Level
May. 29 Lead Hand – Pipeline Integrity Strike Group High Level
May. 29 Labourer – Pipeline Integrity Strike Group High Level
May. 29 SERVICE DESK ANALYST – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
May. 28 Manager, Financial Planning & Analysis PetroChina Canada Calgary
May. 28 Journeyperson Ironworker Strike Group All Areas
May. 28 Apprentice Ironworker Strike Group All Areas
May. 28 Journeyperson Electrician (Local) Strike Group Edmonton
May. 28 Apprentice Electrician (Local) Strike Group Edmonton
May. 28 Environmental Inspector Summit Decommissioning Services Edmonton
May. 28 Environmental Inspector Consultant Summit Decommissioning Services Edmonton
May. 27 Human Resources Generalist Strike Group Calgary – Head Office
May. 27 Gas Plant Operator / Power Engineer Roska DBO Edson
May. 27 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
May. 27 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 27 COILED TUBING HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 27 CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
May. 27 CEMENT BULK DRIVER/OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 26 Office Administrator/Receptionist Strike Group Grande Prairie
May. 26 Labourer Summit Decommissioning Services Brooks