Germany deepens Canada energy ties with provisional LNG deal

German energy firm Uniper has signed a preliminary agreement to secure liquefied natural gas from a key project in Canada, a joint statement said on Monday, the latest sign of an intensifying energy partnership between the two countries.

The deal to procure LNG from Canada’s Ksi Lisims, a proposed export facility to be located on British Columbia’s Pacific coast, comes hot on the heels of a similar deal by Uniper’s German peer SEFE last month.

* Uniper and Ksi Lisims LNG have signed a letter of interest for a possible offtake agreement of 2 million tonnes of LNG per year

* Construction of Ksi Lisims, which has a planned total capacity of 12 million tonnes per year, could begin by 2027

* Uniper could get LNG volumes from the project from 2032

* Uniper said the deal would further diversify its procurement and add to the security of supply

* The agreement reflects Canadian efforts to expand exports and European ambitions to bolster alternative gas routes after former main supplier Gazprom stopped delivering in 2022

* Reuters previously reported that Uniper was in talks to buy LNG from Canada and that it was interested in volumes from Ksi Lisims

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matthias Williams)