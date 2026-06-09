BOE Report

Discount on Western Canada Select narrows again

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Railcars holding crude oil The discount on Western Canada Select crude oil to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures narrowed again on Tuesday.

WCS for July delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $11.80 a barrel below the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, compared with $12 a barrel on Monday.

* The WCS differential, which has been volatile with global crude price swings since the start of the U.S.-Iran conflict, has compressed as WTI has come down from recent months’ highs, said Al Salazar, head of research at Enverus.

* U.S. refinery demand is strong, as evidenced by refineries deferring maintenance and running with very high utilization rates.

* The narrowing differential so far this month is also due to seasonal considerations, as spring and summer road-paving contributes to higher demand for heavy Canadian crude for use in asphalt production.

* Oil prices fell about 3% to a seven-week low on Tuesday after Iran and Israel said they had halted attacks on each other following an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; Editing by Leroy Leo)

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