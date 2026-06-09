New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jun. 8
|Local Sour Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 8
|Pipeline Labourers
|MPI Oilfield LP.
|Bonnyville
|Jun. 5
|Rail Operator (7/7 Shift)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jun. 4
|Operator, Plant
|PetroChina Canada
|Fox Creek
|Jun. 4
|Site HSE Lead
|Strike Group
|Regina
|Jun. 4
|Site HSE Lead
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Jun. 3
|Pipeline Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Sturgeon County
|Jun. 3
|SENIOR FINANCIAL ANALYST – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary