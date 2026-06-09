BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jun. 8 Local Sour Gas Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 8 Pipeline Labourers MPI Oilfield LP. Bonnyville
Jun. 5 Rail Operator (7/7 Shift) Roska DBO Fort St John
Jun. 4 Operator, Plant PetroChina Canada Fox Creek
Jun. 4 Site HSE Lead Strike Group Regina
Jun. 4 Site HSE Lead Strike Group Edmonton
Jun. 3 Pipeline Field Operator Roska DBO Sturgeon County
Jun. 3 SENIOR FINANCIAL ANALYST – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary