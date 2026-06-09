Oil inventories headed toward multi-decade lows, US EIA warns

“Because of the size of the drawdown in global inventories, we forecast that oil prices will remain elevated until global oil flows return to normal levels and oil inventories are replenished,” the agency said.
High oil prices, a reduction in fuel availability, and governmental initiatives designed to conserve oil will cause global oil demand to shrink this year for the first time since the pandemic-related slump of 2020, the EIA said. The agency now expects a reduction in demand this year of 1.1 million bpd, reversing its earlier forecast of a rise of 200,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Mark Porter and Paul Simao)