US working to release energy reserves, boost sales of gas to ASEAN

The United States is seeking to release some of its strategic energy reserves and boost sales of liquefied petroleum gas and liquefied natural gas to ASEAN, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on Wednesday.

“The current energy crisis has clearly outlined the need for countries to diversify energy resources, and the United States wants to work with you to help ASEAN member states not only navigate the current situation, but also to support long-term energy security and resilience,” Landau said at an ASEAN Future forum in Hanoi.

* The United States has sent shipments of crude oil and LPG to the Philippines to help mitigate supply shortages, he said.

* It is eager to continue partnering with ASEAN on expanding the ASEAN Power Agreement to ensure access to reliable, affordable and secure energy, he said.

* He said the United States is laying the groundwork for potential cooperation with ASEAN on critical mineral investment.

* On the technology front, he said the United States encourages ASEAN countries to work with “trusted suppliers” for critical infrastructure, including information and communications technology.

* “The choices you all make today about infrastructure partners will shape your security and prosperity for decades to come,” he said.

* He said the United States is committed to working closely with Vietnam and other ASEAN partners to ensure that the South China Sea remains free and open.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by John Mair and David Stanway)