Canada oil outages and bad weather to tighten inventories at key US storage hub 

The power outage temporarily took about 10% of the company’s oil sands production offline, according to an Energy Aspects research note last week.
Cenovus did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Canadian crude has also been in high demand since the war in Iran began, especially from Asian buyers who see the country as a safe, secure source of supply. Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline, which transports Canadian heavy oil to the Pacific coast for export overseas, including to Asia, is running at full capacity for the first time since the completion of a major expansion two years ago.
Western Canadian crude inventories are at their lowest level since 2020, Wood Mackenzie analyst Lee Williams said.
“As of last week, Western Canadian crude inventories had decreased by more than 4 million barrels over the past two weeks and by nearly 8 million barrels since the end of February,” Williams said in an email.
Canadian heavy crude prices have strengthened significantly in the last week-and-a-half, with the discount on Western Canada Select to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate narrowing by approximately $4 since the end of May.
(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)