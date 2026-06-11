Trump cancels strikes against Iran planned for Thursday evening

U.S. President Donald Trump said he hascanceled planned strikes against Iran on Thursday, hours after threatening more bombings and a desire to “take” oil export hub Kharg Island.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said “discussions and final points” have been approved by the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others.

“The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly,” he said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto; Editing by Doina Chiacu)