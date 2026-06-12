BP starts process to sell stakes in two Gulf of Mexico projects, sources say

CEO O’Neill, who is from Boulder, Colorado, and is the company’s first external hire in more than a century, took up the role in April. The Kaskida and Tiber projects are considered BP’s top prospects in the Gulf of Mexico, with each expected to have production capacity of 80,000 barrels of oil a day. Kaskida is expected to start production in 2029 and Tiber in 2030. The London-listed company is increasingly reliant on the U.S. to drive growth. It aims to increase its U.S. upstream output to around 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030, just under half of its target to produce between 2.3 million and 2.5 million boepd globally in that timeframe.
Oil prices have gained over 40% so far this year, as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has disrupted global supply.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)