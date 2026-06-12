US military helps move 7 million barrels of oil per day out of Persian Gulf, Wright says

Roughly 7 million barrels of oil are getting out of the Persian Gulf each day with U.S. military help, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Friday at an event in Houston.

* No Iranian crude is getting out of the Strait of Hormuz, Wright said, adding that he expected to see the free flow of all products through the Persian Gulf if the U.S. and Iran agree on a peace deal. If no deal is reached, the U.S. military will restore the flow, Wright continued.

* Wright said some sanctions on Iran could be partially lifted if a deal is made.

* A possible U.S. gasoline tax holiday over the summer could help reduce prices, Wright said.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Nathan Crooks and Paul Simao)