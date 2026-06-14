Australia’s Woodside Energy says it is unaware of any proposal involving Exxon Mobil

Australia’s Woodside Energy said on Monday it was not aware of any proposal involving U.S. energy major Exxon Mobil and was not engaged in discussions regarding a potential transaction, responding to recent media speculation.

The statement follows media reports that Exxon is studying a potential acquisition of the LNG producer as part of efforts to deepen its presence in liquefied natural gas and Asian markets.

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook said on Sunday the government would oppose any takeover that involved relocating Woodside’s headquarters from the state, where it has been based since the 1990s.

Woodside is Australia’s leading LNG exporter and recently increased its stake in the Browse project to about 42%, reinforcing its role in future supply growth.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)