CES Energy Solutions Corp. Announces Voting Results of the Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES Energy Solutions Corp. (“CES” or the “Company”) (TSX: CEU) (OTC: CESDF) is pleased to announce the results of the matters to be voted on at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 15, 2026 (the “Meeting”). Based on the proxies received and on a ballot conducted at the Meeting, the following individuals, being the eight nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 7, 2026 (the “Circular”), were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual shareholders’ meeting:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % of votes cast FOR Votes cast WITHHELD % of votes cast WITHHELD Spencer D. Armour III 157,535,599 96.56% 5,613,346 3.44% Stella Cosby 126,106,646 77.28% 37,070,380 22.72% Ian Hardacre 161,661,229 99.07% 1,515,797 0.93% John M. Hooks 153,207,636 93.91% 9,941,309 6.09% Kyle D. Kitagawa 137,948,586 84.54% 25,228,440 15.46% Theresa Roessel 163,164,152 99.99% 12,874 0.01% Edwin (Joseph) Wright 159,070,779 97.50% 4,078,166 2.50% Kenneth E. Zinger 161,665,604 99.07% 1,511,422 0.93%

All other resolutions provided for in the Circular were duly passed and a report on the voting results has been filed today at www.sedarplus.ca.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CES is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company’s website at www.cesenergysolutions.com.

Cautionary Statement

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release, may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively referred to as “forward-looking information”) which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CES, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this press release, such information uses such words as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, and other similar terminology. This information reflects CES’ current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of the press release. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed below. The management of CES believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information contained in this document speaks only as of the date of the document, and CES assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable securities laws or regulations.

CES’ actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of a number of factors and risks, including but not limited to those factors and risks referred to under “Risk Factors” in CES’ Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, dated March 10, 2026, and “Risks and Uncertainties and New Developments” in CES’ MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2026, dated May 7, 2026.

THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Ken Zinger

President and Chief Executive Officer

CES Energy Solutions Corp.

403-269-2800

Anthony Aulicino

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CES Energy Solutions Corp.

403-269-2800

Or by email at: cesinfo@ceslp.ca